Disclosure and Sam Smith Just Dropped “Omen” (And We Still Don’t Understand What’s Happening In These Videos)

Having premiered new single “Moving Mountains” last week on Radio 1, Disclosure are wasting no time in keeping the hype train at full speed, ahead of their second album Caracal‘s release in September. The next single to be previewed is their hotly anticipated reunion with Sam Smith, “Omen”. Their previous collaborative effort, “Latch” basically acted as a breakout track for everyone involved, so you’ll be pleased to know that “Omen” doesn’t disappoint. It’s a slinky, infectious track with touches of R&B running through it. In fact, much like the other cuts we’ve heard from Caracal, it seems the Lawrence brothers are continuing to move into much more soulful territory with this record.

That being said, the video for “Omen” is part two of the ongoing series of videos established by “Holding On”. According to Disclosure, they wanted to “do something different” with their videos this time, meaning their singles will be accompanied by a series of four videos, that together will form a short film named Caracal. Part one, set in Blade Runner times, included acts of telekinetic vandalism, loads of tattoos, something about a police state, and a massive spliff. Now, in the video for “Omen”, the plot thickens. In the same way that fog thickens, and makes things even more difficult to see clearly. You can watch the video above, but if you are confused, here’s what we think is probably happening.

The video begins two weeks after the events we didn’t understand in the last video.

Someone I sort of recognize from the last video (maybe) goes to a big gate and sticks her wrist through, maybe to be scanned or something? Or maybe she missed the handle.

She enters to find two Steve Aoki’s guarding an ornate door, with a portrait of either a) Thriller era Michael Jackson, or b) Edit Piaf, hanging above it.

Inside, we are in a very steamy nightclub, and Sam Smith is in the thick of it, leaning against a pillar and singing away. While music videos continue to normalize this behaivor, the only time I’ve ever lent up against a pillar and sung on my own in a nightclub, I was eventually sick on my shoes and thrown out.

The woman from earlier is now giving people tattoos in the club, which is actually a fantastic idea. Can’t think why that doesn’t happen more.

Uh oh, the secret/thought police are scanning the building — probably trying to find the tattoo woman, or maybe they are looking for Sam Smith? I don’t really know whose side I’m supposed to be on? Are there even sides?

Okay, I think I’m on his side.

Wait! What? I don’t understand!

Oh okay, neither does he.