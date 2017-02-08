Disclosure Have Gone on Hiatus

UK duo Disclosure today announced that they are going on hiatus. In a note posted on Twitter this afternoon, they said they’re “going to be taking some time out and enjoying some much needed rest,” but not before doing another edition of their ongoing Wild Life festival series.

The brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence being their note by saying out that they’ve been doing the Disclosure project since they were teenagers, and go on to offer heartfelt thanks to their fans for their experiences so far. Additionally, they say that they’re only going to do a “few special things” this year, including the aforementioned return of Wild Life and several other things they don’t divulge any information about.

Last year they released the Moog For Love EP and sat down with THUMP for a 30 minute video interview about it, also touching upon their approach to music-making in general and their influences. They have so far released two full-length albums: 2013’s Settle and 2015’s Caracal.

