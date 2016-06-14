Listen to Disclosure’s New EP ‘Moog For Love’ Right Now

The Lawrence brothers have been relatively quiet since the release of last year’s Caracal, an album that didn’t quite set the world alight as most of us had expected it to, but was a worthy follow up to their hugely popular and influential debut.

Not easily deterred, the pop-house duo are back with a brand new EP that officially drops tomorrow on PMR/Island Records, but you can check the whole thing out right now via YouTube. The Eats Everything and Al Green-featuring release—titled Moog For Love—has arrived just in time for festival and barbecue season.

Videos by VICE

Tuck in below:

Moog For Love is out on June 15th via PMR/Island