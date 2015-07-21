Disclosure Premiered a New Track Last Night, “Moving Mountains”

As Caracal’s 25th September release date gets ever closer, the buzz and excitement amongst fans of the Lawrence brothers is growing. We’ve already heard new material in the shape of the floor-slapping “Bang That” and the Gregory Porter ear-worm “Holding On”. Well you can now add “Moving Mountains” to that list, as Disclosure premiered the brand new track on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show last night.

“Moving Mountains” is a dreamy, soulful affair, relying less on a wobbly bassy drop, instead opting for a wash of synths and gooey vocal lines. But hey, don’t just take our word for it, you can check the track out via Mac’s show from last night. “Moving Mountains” starts at the 1:29:30 mark.

As previously mentioned, Caracal is set to be released on the 25th of September. If one new track isn’t enough, you can also check out this slamming Armand Van Helden remix of “Holding On” in the mean time.

