Disclosure’s New Album Will Feature Lorde, The Weeknd, and Miguel

Anybody who likes Disclosure will have already been pretty excited about the release of their second album, Caracal, on the 25th of September. This excitement is now, no doubt, going to rise by at least 125% with the announcement that Guy and Howard Lawrence have managed to get guest features from a group best described as “all of pop-music in 2015”. The album is going to feature turns from The Weeknd, Lorde, and Miguel, as well as previously announced guests Gregory Porter, Kwabs, and Sam Smith. Seriously, it’s like they looked at Spotify’s most played, took out all the death metal, and phoned up the rest.

Caracal will also feature lesser known names such as Lion Babe, Nao, Jordan Rakei, and Brendan Riley, but considering the effect “Latch” had on Sam Smith’s career, it is likely they won’t remain lesser known for long. The track list features already previewed tracks “Omen“, “Holding On“, and “Moving Mountains“, as well as excitingly confirming that “Bang That”, the track they dropped back in May, will be on the album — exciting why? Well, because it’s a banger mate.

Full track list as follows:

01 Nocturnal [ft. The Weeknd]

02 Omen [ft. Sam Smith]

03 Holding On [ft. Gregory Porter]

04 Hourglass [ft. Lion Babe]

05 Willing & Able [ft. Kwabs]

06 Magnets [ft. Lorde]

07 Jaded

08 Good Intentions [ft. Miguel]

09 Superego [ft. Nao]

10 Echoes

11 Masterpiece [ft. Jordan Rakei]

12 Molecules

13 Moving Mountains [ft. Brendan Riley]

14 Bang That

15 Afterthought

