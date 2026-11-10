Disco Legend Whose Music Was Covered by Mary J. Blige and Sampled by J. Cole Dead at 72

Vocalist Rochelle Fleming led 70s girl group First Choice to disco fame with her powerhouse voice. Later, their music would find a new audience with a Mary J. Blige cover and J. Cole sample. As lead singer, Fleming made First Choice a staple of the disco era, but the group disbanded around 1980. Fleming died on November 5, 2026, in Philadelphia, at age 72.

Her longtime manager, George Iz Correia, shared the news on social media on behalf of Fleming’s family. “She brought light, laughter and love to the world,” the statement said. “Services to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date. Thank you for your support during this difficult time.”

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Rochelle Fleming, Annette Guest, and Wardell Piper formed First Choice around 1971 when they were still in high school. Performing as The Debonettes, they sang in Philadelphia clubs after school. Once they met a producer and released a few singles, the trio found popularity mainly in their hometown.

Their first single, “This is the House Where Love Died”, was a dance club staple, but failed to chart. It only took until their second single, “Armed and Extremely Dangerous”, to earn the fledgling group a Top 11 R&B chart hit in 1973. This song even reached the U.K. Top 20.

Rochelle Fleming Had Influential Solo Career After First Choice Split

First Choice weren’t as widely known as other disco groups, but they still had a profound influence on the genre. Songs like “Smarty Pants”, “Gotta Get Away From You Baby”, “Doctor Love”, “Love Thang”, and many others helped define 70s-era disco.

While the group disbanded in 1980, their 1977 song “Let No Man Put Asunder” was released as a single in 1983. With the standalone release, it subsequently became the group’s signature hit. In 1999, Mary J. Blige covered the song on her fourth album, Mary, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album was praised for breaking the hip-hop formula, which Blige helped establish, and “Let No Man Put Asunder” was a crucial part of that accomplishment.

First Choice continued to influence modern hip-hop long after their split and eventual reunion in 2014. Rapper J. Cole sampled the group’s 1973 song “Wake Up to Me” on his 2019 single “Middle Child”. Cole used the trumpet progression from the song as part of the instrumental sample on “Middle Child”.

The group reunited for a one-off concert in 2014, with the original members continuing to perform. Rochelle Fleming chose not to rejoin the group after the concert, and continued instead with her solo career.

When First Choice disbanded, Fleming made a name for herself as a solo vocalist. Her hits included “Love Itch”, “Danger!”, and “Suffer the Consequences”. While her original disco singles were still in circulation thanks to club DJs, she turned more to R&B and soul.

Fans left comments on the Instagram post, sharing memories of her music and the impact she had. “First Choice music was the soundtrack to my childhood,” one fan commented. “I am glad I was born when the true voices of soul music were teaching us how to love and be proud of who we are.”

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