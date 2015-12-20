Discogs Revives Vinylhub, a Website Dedicated to Mapping the World’s Record Stores

Discogs, the expansive online vinyl catalog and market where even techno records can come with a $9000 price tag, has revived VinylHub, a website dedicated to mapping all the world’s record stores. Originally launched a year ago, the site, which states as its mission “to document every physical record shop and record event on the planet,” now includes information on record fairs, pop-up shops, and markers for notable shops that have since closed their doors. Users can contribute to the site by ranking existing shops and adding new ones, which currently total over 4,800 shops. While this is certainly a sizable amount, there are still many shops, particularly in Africa, unaccounted for. Paging Brian Shimkovitz.

In other Discogs news, their much anticipated app will arrive in early 2016 for IOS and Android, which we Beta-tested earlier this year.