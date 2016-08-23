Disconnect From Social Media, but Only After Reading This Post About Thundercat’s New Song “Bus in the Streets”

There are few things more annoying in life than people smugly telling you to put your phone down and engage with the world. Every horrible bastard that says, “Hey, man, you ever just thought about, like, living life instead of living through your screen,” should, themselves, go through a bastarding screen. Every smug, exercize-doing, Deepak Chopra-reading, sports-ambivalent, water-drinking dick who comes out with this stuff seems to be perpetually one step away from being hired for a fucking AT&T commercial.

“Yes, we’re a phone company,” the smug man will say in the horrible bastard commercial, “but we care about our customers more than we care about money. Put your phone down; speak to your neighbor.” Go fuck yourself.

But there is a right way to go about all this and heroic LA bassist Thundercat knows what it is: don’t be a smug ass. His new song, “Bus in the Streets,” which premiered today on KCRW’s “Morning Becomes Electric,” is a typically smooth and soulful piece. And it critiques postmodernity without making me want to hurl him through a window! Look: “From the minute I wake up I’m staring at the screen / Watching the world go insane.” Same! I can relate, Thundercat! That’s a personal experience that makes me feel things! Then, a little later, “It’s OK to disconnect sometimes.” That’s all I needed to hear, Thundercat! Hey, what’s that you’re reading, Thundercat? Is that one of those books that has a narrative and some characters rather than an 18-point plan to influence the feelings of strangers through practiced yoga positions? You’re cool, Thundercat. You can stay.

Listen to the track, which features engineering and editing from Flying Lotus, below. Then take a look at the excellent artwork, courtesy of Bootymath, above.

