Nonprofits Can Get AI for Big Discounts: Here’s How

Perpetually understaffed and overworked, nonprofits are more often than not stuck in a manpower deficiency. If you work for or volunteer for a nonprofit organization that could use a hand with the workload, take a look at these discounts offered by AI companies.

The AI discounts:

Anthropic Claude, which I’ve used a fair amount and covered, is one of ChatGPT’s most serious competitors. As of December 2, 2025, it now offers a discount of “up to” 75 percent on Team and Enterprise plans, although it doesn’t specify a range or what conditions would qualify a nonprofit for the full 75 percent discount.

You get Claude Sonnet 4.5 and Claude Haiku 4.5. “In addition,” Anthropic writes, “Claude Opus 4.5 is available on request. If your team is on Claude for Enterprise, you can reach out to your account team for access.”

OpenAI offers nonprofits a 20 percent discount on ChatGPT Business. That works out to a rate of $20 per month per user on an annual subscription or $24 per month per user on a month-to-month subscription. Larger nonprofits—OpenAI doesn’t give a specific number—can get a 25 percent discount on ChatGPT Enterprise if they contact them.

Google, which competes against them with its Gemini AI, is a bit obtuse about its offerings to nonprofits. Nonprofits get a heavy discount of 70 percent off Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus, 72 percent off Business Plus, and 75 percent off Business Standard. Like with OpenAI, the nonprofit pays per user.

Microsoft offers a 15 percent discount to nonprofits on Microsoft 365 Copilot, which now bundles Microsoft’s Copilot AI with its suite of office productivity apps.

Perplexity is a favorite of mine because it’s less like a chatbot, as Claude and ChatGPT orient themselves, and more of a research assistant. Think of it as something that can stand in for a Google search more than a chatty companion.

Perplexity offers a discount for nonprofits, saying “We’re reducing the cost of Enterprise Pro for not-for-profits and government agencies,” but they don’t give a specific price or discount amount. I recommend reaching out to them through their contact form if your organization wants to take advantage of the discount, whatever it is.