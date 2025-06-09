‘Discounty’ – A Life Sim RPG I Loved Despite My Own Past (Demo Impressions)

Many people who know me will know I have a very different relationship with the grocery world. I’ve spent a little under half of my life working in stores and was a manager for about eight years. I’ve worked in every department and saw just about any situation you can think of (including some you can’t possibly imagine). Those years are objectively some of my worst. So, why did I immediately gravitate towards Discounty, a pixel art RPG where you basically run a grocery store?

‘Discounty’ quickly got its hooks in me

Play video

Well, simply put, Discounty looked fun. I can’t deny myself a potentially good time just because it might reopen some wounds I’ve spent the last three years trying to close. I’m half-joking about this stuff, I swear. Starting the game up, you’re treated to a solid tutorial as far as what it takes to run the store itself. Your customizable character is given the reins to a supermarket in a small town called Blomkest. You’re the only game in town, so it shouldn’t be too hard, right?

Videos by VICE

Wrong. After the tutorial and a test opening of the store, you’re tasked with heading down to the harbor to get some fish from a fisherman… named Fisher. He gruffly refuses to sell you fish. Why? Because Barbara, the lady down the street, has a monopoly on the fish. She agrees to let you in on the fish game on the condition that you help her offload her surplus of Fishmas Sticks. Yes, they are exactly what they sound like. Christmas-flavored fish sticks. Cinnamon and other ingredients.

On the way back to your shop before it opens, you see a hazmat van and start to investigate the reason it’s there. You then meet a journalist who seems to be of the same mind when it comes to the odd nature of its appearance. There is clearly more here than the game initially lets on. Discounty does a great job of giving you bits and pieces of these characters. Some of the interactions with townsfolk would indicate they aren’t particularly welcoming, either. And that’s before you even get into the actual management of the store.

Oh, look, it’s my memories

Screenshot: PQube

Running the store in Discounty, you’re in charge of ordering items, storing them, putting them out on the sales floor, and keeping it all in stock. You also have to run the cash register. You have a catalog that tells you the price of each item. As the item comes down the belt, you input the price depending on the quantity of the item chosen. Seems easy at first, but I see where a line could form, and people start getting a bit impatient.

What’s that? Oh, you don’t want to stand in a line. Well, there’s just me running the register since my boss won’t get off his butt and help…

Had a flashback there. My bad.

I’m good, i promise

Discounty really does feel like it’s going to be a good time. Our resident cozy king, Shaun, would probably enjoy it. I’m loving the art style and music. The characters seem truly interesting, and there’s enough here in the game mechanics to keep you going. As you go on, you can upgrade the store and turn it into a true powerhouse. I can’t wait to see more. And I’m legitimately intrigued by the mystery it’s setting up. All is not right in this small town, and I have every intention of figuring out exactly what’s going on when it comes out Aug 21st, 2025. Wishlist Discounty on Steam whenever you can. I have a good feeling about this one.