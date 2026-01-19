Subtle, Discreet Ways to Enjoy Weed Without Being Obviously High

Getting baked at home is one thing, but heading out into the world is a whole other situation. You might not be comfortable with strangers on the bus clocking you as a stoner, or you don’t want your dentist to know. Or your mother. Or your boss.

If you don’t want to be obviously high, that might mean you want to microdose, avoid red eyes and other visible giveaways, or just be able to dose yourself discreetly. Maybe you want to do all three to stay on the down down low. Whatever your lowkey goal is, I have a few products that can help you out.

Low-Dose Products That Keep You Normal

The most obvious way to be sure you don’t look obviously high is to not get too high. You can still enjoy a mild lift-off without getting so baked that everyone within 100 feet can tell you’re riding the cannabis wave.

Now, “low dose” means different things to different people, so I’ll give you some options. But I usually define low dose as 5mg of Delta-9 THC or less. You can define microdosing for yourself, but you might have to experiment a little to find the right amount to help you feel good without looking too groovy, if ya know what I mean.

Pairing your THC dose with ample CBD can also help keep you “normal.” CBD helps to balance out the effects of THC, mitigating any paranoia, anxiety, or general weirdness. So look for products that have a high CBD to THC ratio, like these ones!

Cann Lo Boys

Cann’s Lo Boys only contain 1mg Delta-9 THC, so this is about as low as you can go with microdosing THC. They also contain 15mg of CBD, so that’s a steep ratio that will help you stay cool and collected. And these are delicious, with creative flavors that go above and beyond the basic ones you see from most brands.

SOUL Out of Office Blue Raspberry Gummies

SOUL makes a variety of Out of Office Gummies in different doses, giving you total control over how high you get. I’m recommending the Blue Raspberry ones here, as they contain 3mg Delta-9 THC and 30mg CBD (30!!!). But they also make 1.5mg THC: 15mg CBD Raspberry Gummies and 6mg THC: 45mg CBD Watermelon Gummies, plus a few higher doses for those with stronger THC tolerances.

Sunday Scaries 5mg Delta-9 Gummies

I’d say 5mg THC is the highest you can go while still claiming to be microdosing. For someone with my kind of tolerance and use habits, 5mg is definitely a microdose. These Sunday Scaries gummies also contain 25mg CBD, as well as L-Theanine, offering an extra relaxing high that should keep you under the radar.

Products That Won’t Make You Look High

Maybe you’re not concerned about acting high, you just don’t want to look high. Totally understandable. Red eyes can really give you away, which is lame. Even dry mouth can be noticeable if you’re struggling to hold a conversation or keep chugging water. These products get you properly high without any of those side effects.

Of course, everyone is a little different. I only get red eyes from 50mg+ edibles. But I get dry mouth whenever I smoke any kind of flower. You know yourself best, or maybe the people you get high with can clue you into your visibly high characteristics. So I make no promises, but I’ve found these products to have little to no effect on your outward appearance.

BREZ Extra Strength Social Tonic

This BREZ drink contains 10mg THC, 20mg CBD, and Lion’s Mane extract. It’s a killer combination if you want a solid buzz without looking classically stoned. The 10mg THC means you should feel a good high, but the 20mg CBD keeps you grounded. Thanks to Lion’s Mane, you might even feel energetic, so no one will think you’re zonked. In my experience, no red eyes or dry mouth either.

Hometown Hero Banana Cream Vape

This vape is made with mostly Delta-8 THC and some HHC. Delta-8 isn’t as strong as Delta-9 THC, but it also creates a clearer kind of high. So while we might say it’s weaker, you could also say it’s just different. Delta-8 leaves you with a more lucid and grounded sensation, so you’re not in a total haze. This means you’re less likely to have glassy, glazed-over eyes or delayed reactions, which can be dead giveaways that you’re baked.

Mood Delta-8 THC Runtz Disposable Vape

The Runtz Disposable Vape is another Delta-8 vape that keeps you uplifted instead of couch-locked. You’ll feel that euphoria that comes with Delta-9, but the experience is still lighter and more focused. You can rip this all day and night and probably never look high. It also makes you more social, so you likely won’t seem high either.

Products That Get You High Without Anyone Noticing

If your mission is discreetness, I have stellar products for that too. Maybe you’re not worried about looking or acting high around other peeps, but you don’t want anyone to watch you smoke a joint. I never look high when I smoke flower; it’s a stoner superpower I’ve had since I was 16, and probably saved me from many parent-given punishments. So if you’re like me, you just need cannabis products that you can take without drawing attention to yourself.

These days, I think even boomers know that gummies can mean weed. So I’m not including any gummies here. Drinking a can of seltzer labeled “10mg THC” also isn’t subtle, so here are some alternatives.

Mr. Moxey’s Mints

Who would ever think your MINTS are dosed with THC? Mr. Moxey’s Mints contain between 0.5mg and 2.5mg Delta-9 THC. There are six different formulas involving various cannabinoids and dosage levels. Pick the one that suits your needs best, or just the flavor that entices you the most. You can chew one at a time or pop five in your mouth, and everyone will just think you’re very conscious of how your breath smells. Now, you’re high on the down-low and minty fresh. You’re a winner.

1906 Off Duty Cannabis Shots

A lot of THC mix-ins and liquid packets can be subtle, but the 1906 Cannabis Shots are my top pick because they have a special design that doesn’t involve any tearing or cutting. One side of the packet is hard plastic, which you simply snap in half to release the liquid. You can add it to your drink quickly without anyone being the wiser. I have to shout out Wims Picket-Tonics, because they have the same design, but these contain 5mg THC and 5mg CBD, while Wims only has 4mg of each. But both are versatile and unflavored.

Diet Smoke Strawberry Hibiscus THC Shot

You can also take a speedy shot. This THC Shot from Diet Smoke is dosed with 10mg Delta-9 THC, so it’s one of the stronger products, but still subtle. You can toss it back with your back turned to everyone, or duck into the bathroom for a moment. They might not be as stealthy as the mints or cannabis shots, but still sneaky enough to take almost anywhere.

Some Helping Hands…

If you’re still worried about looking or seeming high, these products might help.

Rohto Max Strength Redness Reliever

Rohto eyedrops burn soooo good. It’s like an Altoid for your eyes, and yes, they’re better than Visine.

OraCoat Dry Mouth Mints

These funky mints actually stick to your gums for a few hours and help keep your mouth moist, so no dry mouth. But really, any hard candy or mint will do the trick. Also, stay hydrated.

CBDfx Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies

If you got too high and need to find a comfier state of mind, these broad spectrum (which means zero THC) gummies might help you center yourself.