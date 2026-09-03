Disgraced 1970s Rock Singer Enters Plea on Child Sex Crime Charges

Disgraced rocker Gary Glitter is back in court and facing child sex crime charges. According to NME, the imprisoned glam rock singer has “pleaded not guilty to eight charges of historical sexual offences against a girl aged between eight and 11.”

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, entered his pleas at Southwark Crown Court on September 2, 2026. The singer is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence on separate child sex crime convictions, so he entered his plea via video link from prison.

Videos by VICE

During his court appearance, the 82-year-old denied all four charges he faces: indecent assault of a girl under 13, two counts of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and two counts of indecency with a child under 13.

Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, is already serving a prison sentence for sex-crime convictions

Gadd said he is “absolutely not guilty” to two of the charges, then repeated “not guilty” to the other six. All eight counts are related to one complainant. The alleged incidents reportedly occurred between March 1978 and December 1981.

According to the claims, Gadd is accused of using chocolate to lure a young girl to his West London home. Once there, he assaulted her. Notably, the singer appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in August 2026. During that court appearance, he denied the allegations and denied knowledge of the complaint.

The assault claims were first reported to the Metropolitan Police in January 2025. Authorities did not interview Gadd until six months later. The first charge against Gadd came in July 2026. At the time, he was only charged with “one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14.”

Gary Glitter will head back to court for trial in late 2027

During his more recent court appearance, Judge Tony Baumgartner remanded Gadd back into police custody. A three-week trial is set to begin in November 2027.

Gadd first took on the Gary Glitter stage name in the 1970s. He’s known for songs like “Rock And Roll (Parts One And Two)” and “I’m The Leader Of The Gang (I Am)”.

Over the years, he’s had numerous run-ins with the law. Including child pornography possession charges in the late 1990s, an arrest in Vietnam, and his aforementioned 2015 assault case.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images