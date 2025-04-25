Dishwashers Can Cook the Perfect Rare Steak, Meat Lover Claims

Well, that’s one way to do it.

If you’re too lazy to grill a steak for dinner this summer, you can always just toss it in your dishwasher for a while…at least, according to a cost-host of a BBQ Culture podcast.

In a viral Instagram clip posted by the “Under Seasoned BBQ podcast, co-host Simon Luxton detailed his strange idea to prepare a steak sous vide in the dishwasher. However, he did not expect the outcome he got.

“Steak, cooked in a dishwasher!” the podcast hosts captioned the video. “We were going to post this as an April Fools video, but it turned out so damn good, we had to scramble and make a Tofu Ribs video for April Fools instead.”

“We really didn’t think this would work,” they added, “but it did.”

I really wish it didn’t.

Want a Perfectly-Cooked Rare Steak? Toss It In the Dishwasher.

In the video, Luxton explained his process of testing the idea that you can sous vide a steak in the dishwasher, which basically entails vacuum-sealing a slab of meat and cooking it in temperature-controlled water.

“This thing went in for an hour and a half, and I didn’t want it to work,” he said.

That makes two of us.

“I wanted to fucking debunk this myth,” he added.

However, “when I pulled this thing out, it was coast to coast 50 degrees rare [120°F] the whole way through.”

He then said he rested the steak for about 20 minutes and cut it out of the plastic so it wouldn’t cook any further. Of course, he followed this up by seasoning it to perfection and searing it in a pan of butter.

What’s even wilder than this working was that Luxton actually ran an entire cycle—dishes included—while cooking the steak. I mean, why waste the water?

“Mind you, I didn’t put soap in the wash, just in case it penetrated the bag,” he clarified.