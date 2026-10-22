‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ Just Revealed 3 More Characters Coming in Its Next Expansion

After first announcing the upcoming The Keepsake Sea expansion at D23 in August, Disney Dreamlight Valley has confirmed a release date for the update, along with an additional three new characters who will be included. These fresh faces bring the total of new characters up to six. Players also learned about a brand-new themed event they can explore while they wait for the update to release.

‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’: the Keepsake Sea will be available next month

Following the initial D23 announcement, Disney Dreamlight Valley released a trailer in September, which revealed the first batch of new characters, including Milo Thatch from Atlantis and Megara from Hercules. Players also learned that they could transform their characters into merpeople, including being able to customize the color of their tail. Developers also teased a new environment for players to explore.

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The initial release date was only revealed as launching in November, but a recent post on the Disney Dreamlight Valley has given a definitive date, along with a wave of other new details. The Keepsake Sea will be available starting on November 18, and that’s not all. While gamers wait for the expansion to arrive, they can explore the new Seafaring Star Path. The Star Path offers the opportunity to discover themed items perfect for the nautical update, including furniture, costumes, and clothes, especially for the merfolk cosmetics.

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More new characters have also been revealed. From the Disney classic Peter Pan, players will be able to welcome Captain Hook and Wendy Darling to the valley. The update also introduces Adventure Companions, who can help with exploring new areas – and the first will be Dory from Finding Nemo. According to the blog post, Adventure Companions will come with their own unique rewards, and Dory will be able to accompany the player on land thanks to the safety of a special bubble.

The update also includes three new environments, including Shipwreck Shore, which is where players will first encounter Milo. Next comes Candy Cove. As the name suggests, it’s a sugary and colorful world made entirely of desserts, and features Megara and Captain Hook. The third new biome is the Kingdom of Oublié, where Wendy will be waiting, and features a world of coral seashells. Each biome will feature special underwater areas that the player can explore in their merperson cosmetic.

The Keepsake Sea also offers the player the opportunity to sail their own Enchanted Pirate Ship, which has a Captain’s Cabin that can be decorated and customized. Players can also customize the ship’s sail and flag. The ship can be utilized to pull treasure from the water, thanks to a crane onboard.

While players wait for the update, they can explore Disney Dreamlight Valley on PC, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, Playstation, Xbox, and mobile.