Disney Has Delisted Over a Dozen Games From Steam

Over ten Disney video game titles have just been delisted from Steam. As a result, this means they can no longer be purchased on the platform for the foreseeable future. Until now, the games involved have been fun retro titles for collectors and gamers to enjoy adding to their libraries. There are 14 games from the IP that have been affected in total, including Hercules, Finding Nemo, Chicken Little, and more.

These 14 Games Have Just Been DeListed From Steam By Disney

Fourteen Disney games from Steam have been delisted on the downlow, meaning they can no longer be purchased on the platform. Noticed by fans on X/Twitter, the games cover years of releases that have since made their way to Steam as fun retro titles. This lets fans relive some of the games they grew up on, try out games they once missed out on, or even introduce friends and family to suitable titles from years ago.

Most significantly, there seems to have been no warning leading up to the removal of these games. This has been seen as a little strange to gaming enthusiasts. After all, not only was it a missed opportunity for a last wave of sales for Disney, but many fans now also feel that they have missed out. Luckily, those who had already previously paid for the titles will still have access to them through their Steam Library.

All Disney Games Delisted From Steam in January 2026

Here is a complete list of every Disney game removed from Steam in this unexpected January 2026 wave:

Afterlife

Armed and Dangerous

Disney’s Chicken Little: Ace in Action

Disney Fairies: Tinker Bell’s Adventure

Disney’s Hercules

Disney Planes

Disney The Princess and the Frog

Disney Winnie the Pooh

Disney Pixar Cars: Radiator Springs Adventures

Disney Pixar Finding Nemo

Disney Pixar Toy Story Mania!

Lucidity

Phineas and Ferb: New Inventions

Stunt Island

Of course, while none of these titles are big hits in the modern day, there are a few iconic choices in the mix – such as Hercules and Finding Nemo, that have become known as childhood classics over the years. In a sense, it is somewhat sad to see these titles leave the store so suddenly.

Even the likes of key reselling websites have already significantly bumped up their prices to reflect the newfound rarity of these Steam titles. From now on, they will certainly be incredibly hard to acquire without investing a lot of money into one of these purchases – much like other titles that previously faced the same fate.