On November 24, 2026, publishing company LAA Music, owned by NFL agent Zac Hiller, filed a lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company. Allegedly, Disney used unlicensed music in at least seven different social media promo videos within the past four years.

The lawsuit names four Disney-owned companies: ESPN, Hulu, Disney Parks, and FX. According to the documents, per Music Business Worldwide, the promo videos used three songs without permission from LAA Music.

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LAA and Hiller are seeking licensing fees for each song used, in addition to any profits made from the promo videos. While a damages figure wasn’t specified in the suit, by law they could pursue damages up to $450,000.

Several of the videos ran on ESPN’s TikTok account. Two used a beat by producer Soumadethis, which was then featured on Sha Gz’s 2022 track “New Opp”. The complaint stated that LAA has a 50% interest in the beat’s sync rights as of June 2025. Another ESPN TikTok video ran in December 2024. It featured the song “Pink Dreads”, which the suit claims incorporates the Soumadethis beat.

Disney’s legal team claimed that a third-party Dutch marketing firm posted the videos. But the complaint pointed out that the videos were posted “on ESPN’s accounts, for Disney’s benefit”.

Disney, Notorious for Suing Over Licensing Violations, Sued for Licensing Violations

Complaints against Hulu center on a promo video for Abbott Elementary, posted by cast member Janelle James. The video used Trayvon Jackson’s track “Gang Gang”. LAA Music, of course, owns an interest in that song. The suit stated, “It is a Hulu advertisement starring Hulu talent, and its soundtrack is LAA’s music.”

Further complaints included two TikTok influencer videos promoting Disney’s Animal Kingdom, one posted in April and the other in May 2026. These featured the song “Take It Off (Lights Off)” by Jackson; LAA owner Zac Hiller is the registered copyright claimant.

Disney attempted to shift responsibility to their Non-Obligation Influencers program, stating that the two TikTokers posted the videos in exchange for products, services, or experiences. However, LAA Music did not agree.

“Calling the program ‘non-obligated’ does not change what it is,” the suit stated. “Disney-funded promotion of Disney’s parks, which federal law treats as Disney’s own advertising.”

Another influencer video using “Take It Off (Lights Off)” was posted to the FX Instagram account, intended to promote the show The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.

With Social Media Influencer Advertising On the Rise, Big Brands Are Running Into Music Licensing Snares

LAA Music’s lawsuit highlights social media platform licensing, claiming TikTok or Instagram’s music licenses don’t cover brand advertising. With the rise of social media advertising used by big brands, the amount of copyright cases like this are also growing.

The complaint states that Disney took the videos down several months after receiving notices from LAA. But it also claims that it was a purposeful move by the colossal House of Mouse.

“Taking a video down after getting caught does not undo the infringement. It proves two things: Disney knew the videos used music it had no right to use, and Disney controlled videos that ran under other people’s names,” the suit stated.

“Disney negotiates synchronization licenses every day,” the complaint added. “Its infringement here was not the oversight of a company too large to notice. It was a business decision: use the music now, take the promotional benefit, and make the rights holder chase it later.”

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