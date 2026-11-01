Disney Is Bringing Back a Beloved Christmas Classic to ABC for the First Time in 23 Years

There’s something so comforting about watching a Christmas classic on television that makes the holiday season feel official. This year, Disney is bringing back a little piece of holiday nostalgia that millennials and Gen X viewers might remember fondly.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol, Disney’s beloved 1983 animated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novella, is returning to ABC on November 25 as part of The Wonderful World of Disney holiday lineup. It marks the special’s first broadcast on the network since 2003, making this a particularly exciting moment for anyone who grew up watching Mickey Mouse and friends bring a little Christmas magic into their living rooms.

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The half-hour special reimagines Dickens’ A Christmas Carol with some of Disney’s most recognizable characters. Scrooge McDuck plays Ebenezer Scrooge, Mickey Mouse plays his underpaid clerk Bob Cratchit, and Goofy appears as the ghost of Jacob Marley. Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse, and Jiminy Cricket also join the festivities, transforming the familiar Victorian ghost story into a distinctly Disney affair.

Directed by Burny Mattinson, the film was a major moment for the mouse house, marking Mickey’s return to theatrical animation after a three-decade absence. It was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film, cementing its rightful place in Disney animation history.

‘Mickey’s Christmas Carol’ Is Returning to ABC After 23 Years, and Fans Won’t Want to Miss It

There’s a reason that people still talk about the short decades later. Mickey’s Christmas Carol captures the spirit of Dickens’ story without losing the charm of the characters audiences already know and love.

It introduces younger audiences to a literary classic without sacrificing the darker elements that make Dickens’ original story compelling. From the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come to Scrooge’s lonely, miserly existence, the special doesn’t shy away from the story’s more haunting moments, even through the familiar faces of Disney characters.

For years, the short has remained available to audiences through home video and streaming, but there’s something undeniably nostalgic about its return to broadcast television. Before streaming services made holiday movie marathons available at the click of a button, catching a seasonal favorite on network television was an event in itself. You watched when it aired, gathered around the television, and let the familiar story become part of your holiday traditions. Now a new generation can experience that same tradition.

How To Watch Mickey’s Christmas carol

Mickey’s Christmas Carol airs Wednesday, November 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, kicking off the network’s holiday programming. While you’re prepping all your Thanksgiving favorites, don’t forget to add a little Christmas magic. It’s a bit sacrilegious, like putting your tree up before December 1st, but who is going to argue against Mickey Mouse?