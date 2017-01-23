Disney Just Unveiled the Title of the Next Star Wars Movie

Strap into your X-Wing, call up your Wookie friends, and try not to step on BB-8: The title of the next installment in the main timeline of the Star Wars franchise has been revealed on StarWars.com, and if you saw The Force Awakens, it’ll make a ton of sense.

Episode VIII will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi and will see release on December 15, 2017—nearly two years after The Force Awakens came out. Considering we had to wait three years between 1999’s The Phantom Menace and 2002’s Attack of the Clones, that’s not a bad turnaround.



Videos by VICE

While J.J. Abrams was behind the camera for The Force Awakens, the writer and director of The Last Jedi is none other than Rian Johnson, the onetime indie wünderkind who first broke out on the scene with 2005’s moody high school noir flick Brick.

Between then and now, Johnson’s helmed the 2008 lyrical heist film The Brothers Bloom and 2012’s trippy, blood-soaked sci-fi actioner Looper. He also directed several episodes of Breaking Bad, including one of the series’s finest moments, “Ozymandias.” Obviously, Rian Johnson’s got the juice, and given that he’s previously mixed grit with a sense of wonder in a satisfying way, we very may well be in for a treat.



Follow Larry Fitzmaurice on Twitter.