Disney Lorcana is Introducing Collector Boosters and a New Rarity in 2027

Disney Lorcana has revealed the upcoming February 2027 set and its launch will include two big changes to shake things up.

Disney Lorcana Collector Boosters and Rarity Revealed

Disney Lorcana entered the competitive CCG marketplace in 2023 and has managed to hold its own against the likes of Magic: The Gathering, Pokemon, and One Piece after its first few years of content.

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As the game prepares to enter its fifth year of production, the team is shaking things up by introducing a brand-new product aimed at collectors who like to accumulate rare cards with special art.

February 2027’s Into the Inkdark set will be the first Disney Lorcana set to officially offer Collector Boosters. Magic: The Gathering players are quite familiar with this type of product, but it may be a new concept for the Disney Lorcana audience.

Every card inside a collector booster sports a beautiful foil, giving each a premium look and feel—and the rarer the card, the more magnificent its treatments and embellishments. Best of all, the likelihood of pulling a rarer Enchanted or Iconic card is much higher than that of a standard booster pack.

Additionally, the arrival of Collector Boosters will also introduce a new rarity to the game. The new rarity, Illustrious, will only appear in Collector Boosters.

Disney Lorcana co-founder Ryan Miller recently shared the following additional details about Collector Boosters with IGN:

“The Collector Booster is our way of saying to our collectors that this is a wonderful thing you can be excited about. It you want to really bling out your deck, this is a really good way to do that,” Miller said. “It’s not going to replace regular boosters. We really want this to just be a special thing that also focuses on the artists, which are featured right above the rarity symbol. We’ve worked with over 300 artists from around the world, and they are all truly amazing.”

According to the official announcement, Collector Boosters are only going to be available at Ravensburger Play Hub stores, the Ravensburger Online Store, and select Disney locations. That may make them even harder for collectors to track down.

It should be very interesting to see how popular this new product is and how quickly it sells out when it arrives in February.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Disney Lorcana and other CCG news and updates.

Disney Lorcana is available now at local games. Disney Lorcana’s Into the Inkdark set releases February 12, 2027.