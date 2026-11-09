Disney Lorcana Just Banned A Card From Competitive Play

Disney Lorcana players are still busy diving into the newest set that released a few weeks ago, but competitive players may need to rethink their strategies now that a new ban has hit the game.

My Adventure Book is Banned From Disney Lorcana Competitive Play

Disney Lorcana’s Attack of the Vine! set launched in July 2026 and in the months since its release one card has gotten a little too powerful. In order to keep the metagame competitive and balanced, the team is banning My Adventure Book from the Core Constructed format effective immediately.

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The team posted a lengthy explanation of why My Adventure Book was cut from Core Constructed play.

“My Adventure Book provided too much consistency for decks that play very few or, in some cases, no characters. The item promoted a deck-building strategy that avoids characters and focuses almost entirely on items and actions. While we appreciate and cherish the broad range of strategies and decks our player community has developed, these particular decks have broken too far away from the fun and dynamic play principles we strive to create in the Disney Lorcana TCG.”

The update went on to explain that, “Characters cards have always been at the heart of our game, and we want to encourage strategies that allow character cards to shine. Unfortunately, at times, a single card can become the centerpiece of a deck that may create frustrating, repetitive, or un-interactive gameplay. These decks are not always the strongest or most competitive, but their play patterns can shift a player’s experience away from those very things that make the Disney Lorcana TCG feel enjoyable or special.”

In addition, the Ravensburger team has banned a card from being played in the ongoing beta test of [Format Coconut].

This change brings the updated Disney Lorcana TCG Ban List as of Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 to include:

Core Constructed – My Adventure Book

– My Adventure Book Infinity Constructed – Hiram Flaversham – Toymaker (more information)

– Hiram Flaversham – Toymaker (more information) [Format Coconut] – Bend to My Will

Banning cards in nothing new for TCGs and is a standard practice in the genre. Disney Lorcana is still a relevantly young game in comparison to other titles like Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon, which helps explain why the ban list is so short.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Disney Lorcana and other collectible card game news and updates.

Disney Lorcana is available now at local game shops.