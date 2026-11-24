Disney Lorcana TCG has proven itself as a tabletop game with staying power and the team is now looking to expand to a new audience with development on a digital version of the experience.

EveryThing WE Know aBout Disney Lorcana TCG’s Digital Version So far

Screenshot: Disney/Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana released in 2023 and the game has managed to build up a dedicated audience and playerbase over the last three years. Now that the trading card game has proven its stay power, the team is ready to expand to a digital experience, as well.

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The digital version of Disney Lorcana does not have an official release window or title yet, but the team did share a ton of interesting updates in a new dev blog.

First, the team confirmed that the goal is ultimately to include every card from every set they have released.

“Some are easy to implement, some are less so, but when we say “every card” that means characters, songs, actions, locations… all of them. It’s too early to say which visual variants we’ll have for you, but the cornerstone promise here is you can play every card.”

As expected, the digital game will follow the same rules, using the same cards.

Given the crossover appeal from different age ranges, security is also going to be a priority for the digital version of the game. According to the dev blog, this digital version of Disney Lorcana will be as safe and comfortable as playing at your local Ravensburger Play Hub store or at home.

One of the most exciting updates was the goal to provide PC and mobile crossplay from the start.

“We want you to be free to play however and wherever you want. So whether it’s on your mobile device or your PC, it’ll be the same account with all your cards and progress. That means when you play, you’ll be playing in a world with other Disney Lorcana fans who may also be playing on whatever device works best for them.”

Like similar games, the team is also aiming to support a ranked play feature.

In terms of timing, there is still a lot of work to be done before this project is available for fans to check out.

“The team’s excited, we’re making good progress, and we can’t wait for you to experience it with us. As development proceeds, we’ll bring you along for the ride right here in these updates.”

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Disney Lorcana TCG news, updates, and strategy guides.

Disney Lorcana is available now at local game shops. There is no current release date for the digital version of the game at this time.