Disney Lorcana Adds a Brand-New Mechanic in Coco-Inspired Set

Disney Lorcana TCG is introducing a brand-new mechanic to the game in its latest set with Hyperia City’s ink drops.

How Ink Drops Work in Disney Lorcana

Generating ink in Disney Lorcana is a vital mechanic that allows players to play cards from their hands. Players fill up their Inkwell slowly each turn, unless other cards or interactions allow them to increase the pace and ramp up. Adding additional cards to the Inkwell is something that usually only happens in Sapphire.

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That typical flow changes a bit in the latest set with the addition of ink drops. Ink drops are a new type of temporary ink that you can gather as you play. Plus, every ink color combination can make them, not just Sapphire. Each ink drop is worth 1 ink, and once you use it, you remove it from the game.

In the game, you’ll make ink drops using the cards in your deck. Cards can make ink drops in many ways.

The Tadashi Hamada – Making Waves card makes 2 ink drops whenever the card is banished, which is a fantastic upside to its 3 lore.

“Higitus Figitus drops ink too, this time as a song! Since you can use ink drops in the same turn you make them, you can combo this card’s song ability with a Singer 6 to make an exciting play. Sing this card early with the plethora of singer characters in this set to give yourself 3 ink drops and play an 8-cost character as early as turn five!”

Once you have ink drops, you can use them the same as you would ink. Just remember, once you use an ink drop, it goes back outside the game until you make it again.

Additional, some cards change their ability when you use an ink drop to play them. There are lots of different examples of this for players to explore as they develop their new Hyperia City deck strategies.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Disney Lorcana TCG news and updates.

Disney Lorcana is available now at local game shops. The Hyperia City new is available now.