Disney World Is Getting a Nine Inch Nails Soundtrack on One of It’s Rides

If you have ever dreamed of having the crushing industrial sounds of Nine Inch Nails assaulting your ears while on a Disney ride, well, you’re in luck, because Disney World is getting just that.

Loudwire reports that, as part of their marketing and promotion for the new film Tron: Aries, Disney is giving their Tron Lightcycle Run roller coaster — located in the Tomorrowland area of Disney World’s Magic Kingdom — a bit of a makeover to make it feel more like the new movie. This includes adding music from the soundtrack, which was orchestrated by NIN.

The new Tron: Ares version of the ride will begin running on Sept. 15, but it’s unclear how long it will run, so if you have plans to visit Disney in the next month or two, you might want to get tickets for the ride soon.

Nine Inch Nails is currently nearing the end of their 2025 Peel It Back tour, which saw the return of drummer Josh Freese to the band.

“Leaving Nine Inch Nails at the end of 2008 was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. My wife and I were expecting our third child, and I knew I needed to step away from life on the road to be home with my family,” Freese wrote in an Instagram post, commenting on returning to the band after being fired from the Foo Fighters

“Nine Inch Nails was a band that left me walking off stage every single night thinking, ‘That was incredible. We absolutely crushed it.’ … That level of intensity, pride, and satisfaction after each show is something I’ve rarely experienced anywhere,” continued Freese, who also plays punk legends The Vandals.

“Now, being back on tour with Trent and the crew — helping them do what they do best night after night — is something I’m incredibly excited about,” Freese concluded. “To be part of that energy again feels amazing. If you get a chance to catch one of these shows over the next six weeks, I promise, they’re going to be absolutely unforgettable.” Check out all of NIN’s remaining U.S. tour dates below:

SEPTEMBER 09 | DULUTH, GA

SEPTEMBER 10 | TAMPA, FL

SEPTEMBER 12 | HOUSTON, TX

SEPTEMBER 13 | FORT WORTH, TX

SEPTEMBER 16 | PHOENIX, AZ

SEPTEMBER 18 | LOS ANGELES, CA