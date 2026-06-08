Disney World Just Traded in Aerosmith for the Muppets Covering an Iconic 90s Rock Song, and I’m Buying My Tickets Now

Well, the Aerosmith rollercoaster is officially out at Disney World in Orlando. Fascinatingly, it has been replaced with a new Muppets ride. Even more fascinatingly, that ride features a cover of an iconic 90s rock song that is so fun I’m just gonna buy tickets right now.

In 2024, it was announced that the long-running Aerosmith roller coaster would be closed down. It was later revealed that the ride replacing it would center around Dr. Teeth And The Electric Mayhem. Now, the new attraction has opened, and fans are being treated to a killer Muppets cover of Blur’s chart-topping tune, “Song 2“.

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According to NME, the new ride follows beloved Muppet drummer, Animal, as he’s on his way to the show. Along the way, he has to find the other members of Electric Mayhem, who have gone missing.

“With the help from our friends at Muppet Labs and a very fast limousine, we’ll take a twisting, turning and screamingly fun road trip across Hollywood to reach the concert in time,” read a previously shared description. “Throughout the journey, you’ll hear the Electric Mayhem playing some of the most iconic, rockin’ hits in your ears to keep the music and adrenaline pumping.”

Blur is not the only band covered in the new Muppets ride

There are several other artists and songs featured on the soundtrack for the new ride. Among them are Def Leppard‘s “Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)” featuring the actual Def Leppard. There’s also a cover of Steppenwolf’s ‘Born To Be Wild’ featuring Camilla the Chicken.

For pop fans, the ride covers Katrina And The Waves’ “Walking On Sunshine” with Kelly Clarkson. And if funk is more your thing, you’ll love hearing Jennifer Hudson and Questlove featured on a cover of the Ohio Players’ “Love Rollercoaster”.

The roster of famous musicians and celebrities doesn’t stop there. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Weird Al Yankovic are both featured on the ride. There are also appearances from actors Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris, John Stamos, Danny Trejo, and Yvette Nicole Brown. Comedian and game show host Wayne Brady turns up as well.

Last but certainly not least, two faces from the Aerosmith ride return for the new Muppets ride. Actors Ken Marino and Illeana Douglas both appeared on the rockin’ coaster, and now are featured alongside Electric Mayhem. The whole thing sounds like an absolute blast, and I can’t wait to go!