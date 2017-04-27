Rave Happily Ever After at Disneyland Paris’s New EDM Festival

The happiest place on Earth is about to get a huge dose of PLUR. Disneyland Paris, the French outpost of the world-renowned California-based theme park, will host a dance music festival this summer in honor of its 25th anniversary.

Electroland, as it’s called, will take place on July 8 at the foot of the park’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction. Dim Mak label boss Steve Aoki and Australian sister-duo Nervo will perform on the night along with French DJs Michael Calfan and Richard Orlinski. (Mickey Mau5 must be busy that night.) According to the official website, the park’s main rides will be open during the event, which runs from 7 PM until midnight.

Tickets and more information are available here.