Photos of People Getting Happily Drunk in Disney World

Every fall since 1995, Disney World has been home to the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival. This year, from August 31 to mid-November, guests could stop at 40 different kiosks, each representing a different country. There were culinary demonstrations, a “beverage bootcamp,” cheese seminars, daily outdoor concerts, and a lot of people with homemade T-shirts that combined a love of drinking with a love of Disney.

Though there wasn’t all that much actual debauchery—maybe thanks to a curfew of 9 PM for most nights and 10:30 PM for special events—a lot of people, many of them foreign tourists, were wearing their enthusiasm for alcohol literally on their sleeves. Maybe this was thanks to Disney’s fans well-known penchant for matching outfits, or maybe it was just the prospect of getting buzzed in an amusement park without having to hide your flask from security guards—whatever the reason, it was undeniably charming, and we’re glad photographer Samantha Friend was on hand to capture it.