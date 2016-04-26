Ditch Your Cynicism: Here’s Samm Henshaw’s “Our Love”





It’s a throwback for sure. “Our Love”—the latest from Samm Henshaw (why work one m when you can have two?)—is a 60s-stoked boogie, polished like a marble gleaming on the concrete playground. The 21-year-old South London native ended up looking to his Nigerian parents for inspo for the lyrics.

“It’s about a story my Dad tells from when he first started dating my Mum: his family didn’t approve, but he didn’t care,” he explains.

Videos by VICE

With a beat that’ll make you toe-tap it’s an organ-blasted, us-against-the-world soul stomp. It might even make you feel slightly optimistic about love. IDK. It could happen, you cynic! Bet Mark Ronson’s bummer he had no hand in producing this number. With influences ranging from Stevie to D’Angelo to Frank Ocean, “Our Love” is the first tune from his forthcoming second EP, The Sound Experiment 2 (out via Columbia). For further tunes from his debut EP The Sound Experiment click here.

For tour dates click here.