Diva Karr’s New Video for “Willing Waste” Will Haunt Your Dreams

Boston isn’t an easy city to impress, so knowing that Diva Karr has just been dubbed “the scariest band in town” by a local radio station carries some weight. What hits even harder, though, is their refreshingly unstable take on noisy, inhuman black/death metal. Like Dendritic Arbor and Knelt Rote before them, the trio draw from the most abrasive qualities of each discipline in order to inflict maximum damage. It’s a difficult sound to pull off without collapsing in on one’s own song structures, but Diva Karr dodges any potential pitfalls by staying lean, and vaporizing any illusion of fat on their grind-length blasts.

The band is still just beginning to gather steam and refining its sound, too. Diva Karr’s latest release, Mule, is a collection of the trio’s first recordings that’s currently streaming on Bandcamp. They made a video for one of its standout tracks, “Willing Waste,” which we’re delighted to premiere below, that exemplifies their “get in, get weird, get out” ethos.

Videos by VICE

“Willing Waste” cycles through in under a minute, but the unholy pairing of punishing noise and unsettling visuals leave a lasting impact. Masters of the style Deathspell Omega might’ve sent serious shockwaves through the underground with their new album (and for good reason—it’s a good ‘un) but if you haven’t got that half hour to spare, Diva Karr’s got you covered.

