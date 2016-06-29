Dive into America’s Most Popular Lesbian Pool Party

They say curiosity killed the cat, and though I may have lost a few of my nine lives, I’m still kicking after my first trip to Dinah Shore. To those who aren’t in the know, the Dinah is a once yearly weekend fête in Palm Springs, and it just happens to be the biggest lesbian festival in the world.

None of my friends wanted to come with me so, I traveled to this years’ girl-meets-girl desert affair alone. Joke’s on them, though, because now they’re all begging to join me next year. This photo series is my gaze into this year’s Dinah Shore Weekend. (Watch our full Dinah Shore documentary here.)