Here’s a DIY 3D-Printed Tattoo Gun, But Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You

You’re special and to prove it, you need special tattoo. But what if you’re a few tattoos in, and looking for a new experience? Well, there’s always the classic stick’n’poke. But for those who want a more “maker” approach, the tech wizards over at Sparkfun have created a DIY 3D-printed tattoo gun. Assembled (and demonstrated) by a non-professional tinkerer, the tool uses an old-school rotary motor instead of the coil-based design used in most tattoo parlors. You’re looking at $50 for all the processors and motors, plus tattoo needles and ink, but after that, all you’d need is proper ink and proper sanitary gear (seriously, nothing is worse the shame of showing your MRSA-shredded DIY back piece to an actual tattoo artist… Or worse, a doctor).

Before you get started inking yourself up, remember: Tattoos are permanent and it’s illegal for anyone under 18 to get a tattoo in the tri-state area—even with parental consent. The advantages of going to a licensed professional range from saving yourself the pain of a tattoo removal to sparing yourself a trip to the hospital. As the saying goes, “Cheap work ain’t good. Good work ain’t cheap.”

Videos by VICE

Check out how to make the gun in the video below, but don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Click here to learn more about the 3D-printed tattoo machine, and visit Sparkfun’s website for more.

Related:

Don’t Tell Mom, the Personal Tattoo Machine Has Arrived

An Industrial Robot Just Inked Its First Tattoo

This Model Got Tats Tracing 110 Years of American Tattoo Art