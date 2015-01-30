DIY Bloody Mary Recipe

Ingredients
2 quarts tomato juice
2 tablespoons black pepper
1 teaspoon celery seed
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 heaping teaspoon sea salt
2 tablespoons hot sauce
1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire
6 tablespoons prepared horseradish
2 ounces of vodka (shot down a MF’ing ice luge if you DTF)
Directions
1. Mix all of the above (minus the booze) thoroughly and top with any of the following: celery, caper berries, coronations, pickled beans, pickled okra, dog hair, lemon and lime, use your imagination, no fear.
2. Add the booze and serve to someone you admire.