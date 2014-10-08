DIY Chameleon Jacket Grants You LED-Enabled Super Powers

Drap og Design, the Norwegian design group founded by four recent Oslo School of Architecture and Design grads, wants to give you wearable super-powers. For their first project, the group transformed one of their team into a tech-enabled chameleon and let him loose onto the streets of Oslo. This attempt to adapt animal phenomena for human use was greeted by both general delight and confusion. In their Ineracket release video above, a Drap og Design designer collects sensory input from colorful door fronts, potted plants, and the unexpectant shoulders of passersby, and steals their colors with each careful touch.

Videos by VICE

As is the case with most superheros, there’s a method behind the magic of Ineracket. Although the team reminds the readers of their Hack-a-day profile that they are not programmers, but designers, their project relies upon and integrates both disciplines from the start. The programming aspect stems from their use of four Adafruit products: the Florabella code, modified and adapted for Interacket’s needs, and both the Color Sensor and Neopixel libraries. Together, these tools allow the jacket’s sensors to transmit a continuous reading to its LED strips, granting the wearer the camouflage capability of the chameleon.

For the jacket itself, Drap og Design took a handful of everyday objects, including painters’ coveralls and a heat blanket, and molded them into a makeshift super-suit. With their imagination and training, the team was able to shape these items into the perfect vessel for their LED sensors— while still remaining in vogue. As the final Ineracket in the video and on the project’s profile is only the first installment in their enterprise, Drap og Design eventually hopes to capture all of their favorite “animal super-powers” and bring them to us via fashion and design.

Below, check out photos of the Ineracket in action:

Keep up to date on Drap og Design’s products through their website, as well as via Facebook and Twitter.

h/t Laughing Squid

Related:

This Shocking Metal Dress Can Withstand 500,000 Volts

And Now You Can Play Tetris On Your Shirt

Make It Wearable | The Concepts: Pauline van Dongen’s Solar-Powered Fashion Designs

[Video] Little Boots’ Cyber Cinderella LED Dress