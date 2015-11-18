DIY Fernet Recipe

Ingredients
1 strained quart Terrarium Bitters
1 quart demerara sugar
2 cups|473 ml agricole rum (I use Rhum JM Blanc)
Directions
- Heat all ingredients gently with 1 quart|946 ml water and stir until all sugar is dissolved. Bottle and seal. The longer you let this sit, the better it gets.
- Served chilled as shots or serve on the rocks with a twist.
From Making Your Own Cocktail Bitters Is Easy as Hell
