DIY Fernet Recipe

Ingredients

1 strained quart Terrarium Bitters

1 quart demerara sugar

2 cups|473 ml agricole rum (I use Rhum JM Blanc)

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat all ingredients gently with 1 quart|946 ml water and stir until all sugar is dissolved. Bottle and seal. The longer you let this sit, the better it gets. Served chilled as shots or serve on the rocks with a twist.

From Making Your Own Cocktail Bitters Is Easy as Hell

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.