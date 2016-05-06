Fear Not! Dizzee Rascal is Bringing His ‘Boy In Da Corner’ Show to the UK

When Dizzee Rascal announced that he would be playing his seminal record Boy In Da Corner from start to finish in a special new live show, anyone who was 12 or above in the year 2003 peed a bit, and then frantically Googled how to get tickets. The album reached gold status in the UK, and though not strictly grime, it was certainly the most successful LP to ever come from the scene. It was a record that captured all the angst and ennui of London, and packaged it all up in razor sharp wit, with primal production that sounded like some alien future. Which is why everyone was so pissed when they discovered the only place Dizzee would be performing the special legacy show would in America… at RBMA New York.

That show takes place tonight, and Dizzee has been giving interviews in advance to promote the matter. The most telling of which was with Pigeons & Planes, wherein he was quizzed about the show happening Stateside and finally revealed that he has every intention of bringing the full shebang back to the streets that birthed it.

“It wouldn’t feel right just doing a show in New York and not doing it in London,” he told them. “It wasn’t personal, I didn’t decide I only wanted to do a show in America! But because of what Red Bull’s been doing over the past year or so, it felt right.”

He continued: “To do this show in New York and not do it at home, I understand that wouldn’t be right. I will definitely be up for doing it at home. That is where it came from and it would mean a lot for me to do it in London. I haven’t performed for so long in New York, though, it’s going to be nice. And I performed Boy In The Corner in New York when it originally came out, so like I said, it’s going full cycle. It’s going to go off man, I’m just going to keep practicing so I get them bars out properly!”

It might happen this year. It might happen next. Who knows? Nevertheless, there aren’t enough prayer hands emojis in the world for this news.