DJ Bone Made a Devastating, Ten-Minute Techno Track About His Mother’s Death



Detroit techno artist DJ Bone, AKA Differ-ent, has experienced a significant wave of popularity within the dance music community the last couple years, but his successful ride to the top was recently marked by tragedy.

This past April, the producer’s mother, Jacquelin Y. Dulan-Hinds, passed away in her fight with cancer. In a moving statement about his new single M.O.M., the artist explains that the record is dedicated to her memory and the way she formatively taught him to love music: “One of the first things I did when she passed was went into the studio and created a song for my Mother,” he says in the press release.” I just let it all come out and into the music, and the result was MOM, a new song.”

The track starts off quite brutally, with a heavily-distorted pair of notes clashing against one another in a kind of sonic impasse, which reflects the artist’s anger and heartache. Around the halfway point, though, DJ Bone notes that the track shifts: “I started to reminisce about all that she’s taught me and the great times we had. I tried my best to convey through sound what I picture as her ascension into Heaven to join the other Angels and my love for her.”

You can stream the ten-minute-long single below, including the B-side “The Final Driver,” and read DJ Bone’s entire statement after the jump. Don’t Be Afraid will release M.O.M. on Jacquelin Y. Dulan-Hinds’ birthday, December 2.



“First-off, I need to explain something here. I’ve never made music just to make it. I don’t go into the studio and try to produce a “hot track” for the club. I go in when I feel the need to express myself or convey an emotion or situation, then convert it into sound.

Now, a little background:

I was heavily influenced by music as a child. My Mother listened to all types of beats and soulscapes. Whether on vinyl or 8-track (yep, 8-track), I’d watch her play her jams and sink into the music. I enjoyed listening & dancing along but I slowly started to realize it was involuntary. The music was moving me! I now understood…she wasn’t listening to the music, she was FEELING the music. Mom noticed me studying the music and expressed to me that it was all about feeling that vibe the song is giving you.

After this, certain music and sounds became my life-soundtrack, the ongoing, evolving score to me growing up in Detroit. Detroit was/is a hard city so my Mother made sure I wasn’t soft…that’s for sure. But she also let me know that the universe is bigger than Detroit therefore my dreams should be too. I’ve lived my life by this and have accomplished more than I ever imagined, all while staying true to myself and my roots.

Living in The D for over 30 years I’ve been through a lot. Good & bad times, easy days & dark days…but nothing prepared me for April 6, 2015. That’s the day my Mom lost her battle with cancer. It’s been EXTREMELY difficult for me to process. One of the first things I did when she passed was went into the studio and created a song for my Mother. I just let it all come out and into the music, and the result was MOM, a new song.

MOM conveys how upset I was/am about losing her, my anger towards the cancer that took her and my heartache. While creating MOM I started to reminisce about all that she’s taught me and the great times we had. I think this can be felt about halfway through.

And finally I tried my best to convey through sound what I picture as her ascension into Heaven to join the other Angels and my love for her.

This is THE most personal track I’ve ever released but my wife Ahnne and I feel that it is alright to share it with the people who’ve supported my music over the years and understand me.

This track shows that you can be hard and soft at the same time just like my Mother taught me.

I LOVE YOU MOM”

– DJ Bone

