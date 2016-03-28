DJ Dodger Stadium Updates Album Track “You Don’t Have To Be Alone” with R&B Legend Charlie Wilson

Los Angeles duo DJ Dodger Stadium have just posted an updated version of “You Don’t Have To Be Alone,” from their 2016 album Stand Up And Speak, featuring new studio vocals by R&B legend Charlie Wilson.



While DJDS recently contributed production to five tracks on Kanye West’s ever-evolving The Life Of Pablo, and the former Gap Band singer was featured on the rapper’s 2013 track “Bound 2,” the gospel-sounding rework came about after the former sampled Wilson on the original version of the track.

Videos by VICE

“What by every law of music industry bureaucracy should have ended up as a sample clearing nightmare, somehow then turned into a dream collaboration for us,” the duo posted on SoundCloud. “We owe that to the man himself who heard the song and thought we could expand on it together.”

Benjamin Boles is on Twitter.