Another One: DJ Khaled Taps Drake on “For Free”

DJ Khaled has literally been everywhere in 2016: snapchatting with Kim Kardashian, opening for Beyonce on her Formation tour, and the White House Correspondents Dinner (?!?!?!) Today, though, the major DJ has premiered his new song “For Free” from his forthcoming album Major Key featuring none other than co-summer stalwart, the 6ix God: Drake. The two have collaborated in the past on “I’m On One” and “No New Friends.” The new song features Drake referencing (former?) frenemy Kendrick Lamar and Khaled yelling “they don’t want me to have another anthem so I have another anthem.” Originally, according to Khaled, the song was set to drop earlier in the year. The track was produced by nineteen85 and Jordan Ullman from OVO duo Majid Jordan fame. Summer Sixteen really belonging to DJ Khaled: he is apparently due to release something with Jay Z and Future. Listen to the track below.