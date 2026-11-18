On September 19, 2026, we finally get to play the most anticipated video game in history. Now we can finally stop seeing those “we go this before GTA VI” comments all over social media. Grand Theft Auto VI finally launches, and video gamers all over the world are preparing to dig into the game. It’s only been 13 years since GTA V was released, so at least it hasn’t been too long. Right? Overall, full-scale production took roughly 8 years to complete. That’s more than two times the time it takes to create a Marvel film.

Since this release is the most anticipated of all time, with record-breaking pre-sale orders, many are expected to call in to work on the day of the launch. To help you out, DJ Khaled has teamed up with Xbox to offer players a doctor’s note to get out of work.

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In a blog post on Xbox Wire, DJ Khaled wrote, “Some may know me as DJ Khaled. Some may know me as a hitmaker, a major key provider. But today, I want you to call me Dr. XBOX. Why? Because I’ve been seeing something out there. And the symptoms? They are REAL. I’m talking twitchy thumbs. Controller cramps. Late-night gaming dreams. Uncontrollable excitement every time a new game drops. And don’t even get me started on release-date restlessness. MAJOR.”

DJ Khaled Knows The Cure: ‘Take The Day Off’

DJ Khaled, aka Dr. Xbox, elaborated, “After extensive research (and a whole lot of gaming), I’ve come to one conclusion: there’s a serious case of Vitamin G deficiency around the world. And I’m here to tell you that the cure is simple. Take. The. Day. Off.”

“That’s right. A BIG week in gaming is coming, and I don’t want anybody missing a single moment. We’ve got games to play, worlds to explore, achievements to unlock and victories to celebrate. This is not the week to be distracted by emails, meetings or somebody asking you to do something that isn’t gaming.”

This collaboration between DJ Khaled and Xbox directly competes with Sony’s recent ad campaign. In commercials for Grand Theft Auto VI, there’s a tag at the end that states, “plays best on PlayStation 5.”

Take it from DJ Khaled himself: take the day off to return to Vice City. You can use this link to generate a doctor’s note on the Dr. Xbox website.

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