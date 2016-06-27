DJ Khaled Drops a Gargantuan Key with Jay Z and Future on “I Got The Keys”

A photo posted by Future Hendrix (@future) on Jun 26, 2016 at 1:16pm PDT



We’ve established already that DJ Khaled is the best rapper alive. So you knew for Major Key Khaled was going to bring out some serious heavy hitters to the record. But were you expecting a lineup as sweet as pulling together Future and Jay Z? It definitely matches up with the standards Khaled set for the record, “I Got the Keys” is as grandiose a mission statement as you could want. Future and Hova are on paper a very weird match, but they both highlight each other’s strengths, Hendrix taking over the song’s hook and Jay delivering up some solid verses. It’s the musical equivalent of Khaled himself DM’ing you a shit load of key emojis, and it’s only a sample of what’s to come.