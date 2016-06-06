DJ Khaled Almost Gets Shook by Ray Liotta in a Nail Salon in a New Apple Music Ad

Over the past year, we’ve come to recognize DJ Khaled as a major tenant of positivity for all aspects of life. In a new ad for Appl Music (for which they’ve been on a roll lately), Khaled goes for a mani-pedi with Henry Hill himself, Ray Liotta. Ray is totally unconvinced that you can find any song out there from streaming, leading Khaled to show it off with a Doobie Brothers song Ray requests. In a foolish moment of arrogance by Khaled, he says “don’t ever play yourself Ray, I’m telling you!” to which Ray stares him down. In a very rare scene, Khaled actually looks worried when Ray asks him to repeat himself. But, clearly Liotta was just fucking with him, and they all crack up to end the commercial.

Watch the ad below, and Another One featuring Naomi Campbell, and his newest collaboration with Drake.

Me n Ray Liotta with that serious don talk in that @applemusic movie Don’t ever play yourself @applemusichttps://t.co/zjYriadjzp

Me @naomicampbell in my first @AppleMusic commercial #ForFree w/ @Drake at #1 ONLY on Apple Music NBA Finals 2morrowhttps://t.co/xluWbBZq1W