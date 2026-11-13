DJ Khaled Reveals What Prompted His Dramatic Weight Loss After Frightening Concert Incident

GLP-1s are all the rage nowadays. It has been able to help countless people radically lose weight and slim down in ways that would be significantly harder otherwise. Countless celebrities have endorsed it and it has made its way in the popular zeitgeist accordingly. One celebrity who has deeply benefitted from this trend is DJ Khaled. He’s lost 90 pounds in total, 75 of which came with the help of GLP-1 Wegovy. What sparked this shift was a particularly sobering moment on stage that shook him to core.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the hip-hop hype-man recalled performing a concert where he dropped to his knees per usual and give thanks. However, he knew something was immediately off when he couldn’t get back up to his feet.

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Afterwards, numerous friends reached out, noticing that he was breathing particularly hard. Then and there, he knew he needed to get help. “I said, alright, hold up… I gotta step my game up, I gotta get my mind right. We can’t have this,” DJ Khaled recalled.

The 50-year old Miami artist emphasized how big of a role his children Asahd and Aalam were pivotal in him finally taking his health seriously. “We live for our kids and our kids make us live. So, I have to do my part,” Khaled shared.

DJ Khaled Lost 90 Pounds After Scary Concert Incident

His doctor immediately guided him towards a stronger diet and exercise regimen with the GLP-1 Wegovy got him on the right track. For his exercise, he plays 18 holes of golf 6 times a week. Moreover, instead of taking the golf cart around the course, he gets his 10,000 steps a day by walking the entire time.

DJ Khaled estimated that he was around 295-300 pounds at the start of his weight loss journey. Nowadays, he’s hovering around 200-212 pounds and wants to hit his goal of 200 pounds flat. Ultimately, the pros outweighed the cons.

“I’m just way healthier. I’ve got more energy. I’m more motivated to do everything,” he told the publication. “I wasn’t saying all that when I was bigger. Of course, I was happy — my doctor always told me I was a Rolls-Royce with junk in the trunk. And now, he’s saying, ‘You need to be studied, that’s how healthy you are.’”

Additionally, slimming down has made the process of buying clothes much easier as a result. “I’ve always loved fashion,” DJ Khaled said. “So now I’m showing more of my fashion side because I can fit in these beautiful things I’ve always wanted to wear, and it looks good and it feels good. I used to be 3, 4X. Now, I’m like a 2X, 1X. I used to have to get everything tailored. Now I’m buying clothes off the rack.”

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