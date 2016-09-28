DJ Khaled’s New Book Will Feature Puff Daddy, Jay Z, and Arianna Huffington

​DJ Khaled​, can now add author to Snapchat sensation, label mogul, and recording artist to his list of creative titles, with the announcement of his first book The Keys due Nov 22.

On his Instagram, Khaled wrote that the “book will help you follow your vision as long as you have passion, dedication, blood, sweat and tears, and especially ignore when THEY try to bring you down.”

– Stay away from They

– Don’t ever play yourself

– Secure the bag

– Respect the code

– Glorify your success

– Don’t deny the heat

– Keep two rooms cooking at the same time

– Win, win, win no matter what

The Keys will also feature “mogul talk” from Jay Z, Rick Ross, Puff Daddy, Arianna Huffington, and others.