DJ Khaled’s New Video for “Nas Album Done” Is His Best Yet

Yes, DJ Khaled can do visuals. Somewhere between his Snapchat, his brilliantly composed official videos, and his shoes being strapped to his neck the whole way through the VMAs, we figured that out. Oh, and then there was that album cover that we described as “the greatest album cover maybe ever.” And hell, the man just looks sharp. Here’s to Khaled.

But his new video for “Nas Album Done” is the best thing he’s released yet. Look at that picture above. That’s a screenshot from this video. It shows DJ Khaled riding a horse through the ocean and smoking a cigar. Does it look as though he’s uncomfortable? Hell no. That’s how DJ Khaled sleeps. It’s also worth knowing that this shot pretty much fades in from a shot of five different bottles of Ciroc.

The video revolves around Khaled kicking it with Jamaican dancehall legend Ox, unquestionably a guy who only does one take. Khaled slips into a Jamaican accent for almost no reason which is great, too. Nas, who still looks like a 20-something despite being 42, rolls around with Khaled, smoking a big cigar. And if you’re wondering what that track is at the end, the one that gets Khaled dancing like a madman, that’s Ricardo Drue’s “Vagabond,” a track that saddens me because I should have been blasting it all summer.

It helps, too, that “Nas Album Done” was one of the best tracks on Major Key. Nas was on fire and that Fugees sample works perfectly in Khaled’s hands.

Watch it below and remember that DJ Khaled is the best rapper alive.

Alex Robert Ross