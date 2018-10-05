DJ Kim Lee Explains How She Left Modeling for Music

This week on Noisey Radio, DJ, producer, rapper and comedian Getter is in the building to go inside his highly anticipated debut project, Visceral. Then, international model and DJ Kim Lee takes us through her career and drops off an exclusive mix of house bangers.

Intro

Lil Wayne – Let It Fly (feat. Travis Scott)

Videos by VICE

Getter

Getter

Getter – “On My Way Out” feat. Joji

Getter – “Made For You (Alone Again)”

Eliozie – “Smoke” prod. Getter

Terror Reid – “The Otha Side”

DJ Kim Lee

Kim Lee Exclusive Noisey Mix

Gesaffelstein – “Control Movement”

Boys Noize & Pilo – “Cerebral”

Rich Brian, Keith Ape & Xxxtentacion – “Gospel” (Anthony Scream Remix)

Gesaffelstein – “Hellifornia” (TallWhite Remix)

Malaa – “Notorious”

Dj Snake & Gashi & French Montana – “Creep on Me” (Kodak Remix)

Yaeji – “Raingurl”

Kim Lee – “2am”

Kim Lee – “Jump Up”

GRLZ (Kim Lee & Lil Debbie) – “My Bitches”

A$AP Rocky – “Lord Pretty Flacco Jodye” (1DAFUL Remix)

TNGHT – “Higher Ground” (Chris Lorenzo edit)

Distinkt – “Semi Automatech”

Distinkt – “Brands”

Nas – “The Don” (Tom Wrecks Remix)

GTA – “Booty Bounce” (Party Favor edit)

Carnage – “WDYW” (DJ MJ Remix)

DJ Snake & Jauz – “Gassed Up”

4B & TEEZ – “Whistle”

Baauer vs RL Grime – “Harlem ERA Shake” (Benzi Edit)

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

