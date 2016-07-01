Watch DJ Koze and Mano Le Tough Turn Everyday Life Into an Unsettling Disco

A year after the release of Mano Le Tough’s Trails album on Permanent Vacation, German house wizard DJ Koze has turned in a pair of contrasting remixes to the album’s lead single “Energy Flow.” In tandem with the official release of the remix package today, July 1, the Munich label’s dropped a video to Koze’s “Miles and More” remix, directed by two of Le Tough’s longtime friends and collaborators, Al Kennington and Dara O’Neill.

In the visual, flashes of piercing light interrupt usually mundane life scenes like a grocery store, laundromat, and construction sight, turning the various settings into a strange and unsettling disco. This is all complimented by Koze’s take on Le Tough’s original; a churning blend of melodic bells and whistles. Check it out above.