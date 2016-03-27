DJ Koze’s Remix of Roman Flügel “9 Years” Will Perfect Your Sunday Afternoon

As THUMP reported back in February, DJ Koze is preparing to release the first compilation from his label Pampa. Now, the German producer has shared one of the comp’s highlights, a remix of fellow producer Roman Flügel’s “9 Years.”

Though Flügel’s “9 Years” is included on the comp, it isn’t yet available as a single, making this remix one of the rare times that an alternate version of a track is obtainable before the original. While we wait to hear the primary version, DJ Koze offers a gentle head-nodding 10-minute remix that samples from house act Mood II Swing’s “Move Me.” If there’s a tune that will give your Sunday picnic just the right soundtrack, it may be this. Listen to it below.

Pampa Vol. 1 is out on April 29.