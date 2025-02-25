DJ Marco Collins Told Us His 13 Favorite Songs

Where would the ’90s be without DJ Marco Collins? The celebrated radio personality for the Seattle-based station, 107.7 The End, is responsible for discovering, breaking, promulgating, and introducing so many of the era’s best-known bands to the world. There’s a reason he’s featured in an exhibit in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame today.

Indeed, artists who owe him a debt of gratitude include Pearl Jam, Beck, The Presidents of the United States of America, Harvey Danger, Weezer, The Prodigy, Garbage, and Death Cab for Cutie. Not to mention the entire grunge movement, which he celebrated earlier than anyone on the air, befriending people like Eddie Vedder, Kurt Cobain, and Courtney Love.

A decade ago, a documentary about Collins’ life celebrating his career hit theaters. That standout 2015 film, The Glamour & The Squalor, includes interviews with Matt Pinfield, Chris Ballew, Ben Gibbard, and other big names from the decade. But here, Collins talked with VICE to share his 13 favorite songs of all time. So, without further ado…

“The Ghost In You” by The Psychedelic Furs

The first few notes of this song hit, and suddenly I’m the star of an 80s movie, gazing at clouds like they’re about to reveal the meaning of life. It’s dreamy, it’s nostalgic, and it makes me feel way more introspective than I actually am.

Play video

“Burning Love” by Elvis Presley

That chord change into the chorus gets me every time—it’s pure rock & roll magic. The whole song feels like it’s constantly building, getting hotter with every note. The chorus melody is so damn hopeful!

Play video

“I’m Not In Love” by 10CC

One of the most beautiful heartaches ever put to tape. The layered vocals give it this dreamy, almost hypnotic feel, making the whole song sound like a memory you can’t quite shake. Knowing they painstakingly recorded and looped those harmonies by hand—before digital effects made it easy—just makes it even more impressive.

Play video

“Swim Good” by Frank Ocean

Tragic and beautiful all at once—like a cinematic farewell set to music. Frank’s voice drifts between heartbreak and acceptance, making you feel every ounce of sorrow without even realizing it.

Play video

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

This song was a really big deal to me as a kid—I had it on a 7” single, and Rumours was the first album I bought with my own money. Knowing Stevie wrote it in about 10 minutes makes it even more legendary. Timeless, effortless, perfect.

Play video

“Gigantic” by Pixies

This song—and this album—changed everything for me. The Pixies were the coolest uncool band in the world, and Kim Deal’s voice on this track is untouchable. Loud, weird, and completely addictive.

Play video

“There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths

Melancholy wrapped in something almost romantic. The Queen Is Dead is my favorite Smiths album, and this song is the one I always come back to. If longing had a sound, it would be this.

Play video

“Heroes” by David Bowie

You can hear Brian Eno all over this one—that gorgeous drone, the layered intensity, the way it keeps building. It never loses its impact, no matter how many times I hear it.

Play video

“Wicked Games” The Weeknd

Dark, sexy, and intoxicating in all the (best) wrong ways. This song reminds me of someone I loved—but in a way that wasn’t exactly healthy. It’s raw, messy, and impossible to forget.

Play video

“Song To The Siren” by This Mortal Coil

A goth anthem if there ever was one. Elizabeth Fraser’s vocals here might be her best ever—otherworldly and haunting. No matter how many times I hear it, I still get chills.

Play video

“I’ll Be Around” by The Spinners

Something about this song takes me right back to a hot summer day in the ‘70s—cutoff jean shorts, flip-flops, and swimming in the lake with friends. It’s pure nostalgia, the kind that feels like sunshine on your skin.

Play video

“Music Sounds Better With You” by Stardust

I was obsessed with this track, partly because Thomas Bangalter from Daft Punk was behind it. It’s become a house anthem, and honestly, the title says it all—music really does sound better with you.

Play video

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana

This song changed my life in so many ways. The energy, the angst, the moment it created—it was an electric time for music, and I feel lucky to have been part of it.