DJ Paypal Drops a Frenetic Footwork Remix of Aristophanes’ “Dreams Of Caves”

Taiwan’s Aristophanes has posted a new footwork remix of “Dreams Of Caves” by Berlin-based Teklife member DJ Paypal. The song was originally featured on the rapper and Grimes collaborator’s EP No Rush To Leave Dreams, which she released independently last month.

As for the producer, he’s set to appear on the upcoming posthumous DJ Rashad album, Afterlife, which comes out April 8. Listen to the remix below and check out Aristophanes’ upcoming tour dates (including SXSW).

Videos by VICE

Aristophanes Tour Dates:

March 17 – Austin, TX – SXSW – Pitchfork Stage*

March 17 – Austin, TX – SXSW – Palm Door on Sixth

March 19 – Austin, TX – SXSW – Elysium

April 7 – New York, NY – Berlin

April 9 – Seattle, WA – Cairo Gallery

April 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Resident

*with DJ Paypal

Benjamin Boles is on Twitter.

