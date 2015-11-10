DJ Paypal Shares Gleeful “Slim Trak” from Forthcoming Mini-Album on Flying Lotus’ Label

Based off the tracks off his forthcoming mini-album Sold Out—his debut outing on Flying Lotus‘ Brainfeeder label—DJ Paypal has some very interesting ideas about what’s possible with the footwork template. Released about a month ago, we got our first glimpse of the new release with “Awakening,” which worked with minimal, grainy, and dry percussion to complement an explosive horn line in an overall kind of maniacal-sounding affair.

With today’s release of “Slim Trak,” we get a further look into what the artist has been up to, and things get even weirder. Sampling what Brainfeeder’s site says is African percussion, the artist withholds melody entirely aside from a sung refrain that serves as something like a chorus, instead milking the aggressive polyrhythms for all they’re worth to gleefully reckless effect. Stream the track below, and be sure to get Sold Out when it’s out November 13. Album art and tracklist follow after the jump.

Sold Out Tracklist:



1. Sold Out

2. Ahhhhhhh

3. Slim Trak

4. Awakening

5. We Finally Made It ft. DJ Earl

6. With Uuuuuuu ft. Feloneezy & Jackie Dagger

7. On A Cloud ft. Nangdo & DJ Taye

8. Say Goodbye ft. Keiska & Tielsie

