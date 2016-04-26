Celebrate the Life of DJ Rashad with J-Cush’s Two-Hour Tribute Mix on Rinse FM

Two years ago to the day, the world lost not only one of the true pioneers of the footwork scene, but one of contemporary dance music’s most important figures in DJ Rashad. As tragic a loss as Rashad’s passing at the height of his career was, the footwork sound has spread further worldwide since thanks to the work of his Teklife compatriots, as well the respect of thousands of DJs across the globe. Perhaps the biggest signifier to Rashad’s legacy is that selectors continue to regularly run DJ Rashad’s music, both new and old, in clubs around the world.

One of those selectors is Lit City Trax boss, one quarter of Future Brown, and close friend of DJ Rashad, J-Cush. His show last night on Rinse FM was a two hour tribute to the man himself, consisting of old favorites and unreleased cuts that provided an insight into the career and staggeringly large back catalogue of one of the most exciting dance music producers of our time.

Listen to the show below. Rest in peace Rashad.

J-Cush is on Twitter // SoundCloud